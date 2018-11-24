Energy companies working to restore power to thousands in the High Country

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - Thousands were left without power late Friday and early Saturday after an overnight ice storm impacted residents in the North Carolina High Country.
Blue Ridge Energy stated on Saturday morning that they estimated there were 2,242 members of their energy service who were still without power in areas around Caldwell County as of 10:00 a.m..
The outages began around 2:30 a.m. but energy company employees have worked to restore power to over 3,000 of the houses that were affected since that time. As these crews work to return power, residents are encouraged to avoid contact with any downed power lines on their property.
