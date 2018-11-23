Coast Guard, first responders make Thanksgiving rescue on SC coast

CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) - The Coast Guard and first responders rescued one boater from a sailing vessel near Charleston on Thursday.
The 27-foot sailing boat named Hay Seed became disabled and drifted into the Charleston Harbor south jetty.
“A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew noticed flares while on patrol at 7:30 p.m. and diverted to investigate," the Coast Guard said in a Friday news release. "Local agencies, including the Charleston Fire Department, arrived on scene but were unable to reach the vessel due to severe weather conditions.”
The Dolphin crew hoisted the boater and transported him to the Charleston Coast Guard Air Facility at approximately 9 p.m.
The boater was reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns. The vessel is being monitored while the owner creates a salvage plan.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.