Chilly afternoon before pockets of fog roll in this evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Many communities saw significant icing overnight leading to downed trees and power outages across the mountains and foothills. At this point temperatures are pretty much above freezing everywhere but still use caution traveling in those areas as you may encounter damage from the overnight ice.
Otherwise, a chilly rain continues this morning but will start to taper off after about lunch time. From there we may see some breaks in the clouds develop before sunset but it will still be chilly, generally in the 40s all afternoon long.
Tonight expect areas of fog to develop but fortunately lows stay above freezing. Sunday is a better day following morning fog, with sun returning and temps back up to around 60°.
Another quick moving front will race through Sunday night into Monday morning, and behind that, the rest of the week looks cool but generally dry.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.