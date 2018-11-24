Arrests made in Rowan County theft ring

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division has charged four individuals believed to be involved with a commercial and residential theft ring.
In October, investigators first responded to a residential break-in on Duke Drive in Salisbury before later discovering that a series of other break-ins were taking place in the general area nearby, around Peeler Rd. and Old Concord Rd.
Investigators later identified stolen goods from these break-ins at residences on Duke Dr. and West Park Dr. and arrested four men in connection with these crimes.
Eric Matthew Clauson, 40, Tyson Leon Gaymon, 31, Joshua Andrew Cook, 30, and Jonathan Murray, 38, have all been charged with several counts of breaking and entering as well as larceny and possession of stolen property.
Clawson, Gaymon and Cook are all in custody while Jonathan Murray remains wanted by the Sheriff’s Office.
This investigation continues and anyone with information about this case or the location of Jonathan Murray can contact Lt. C. Moose (704)216-8687 or Detective Nate Phillips at (704)216-8700.
