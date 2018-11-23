Two people detained, one injured after shots fired during fight in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was injured after officers say a fight broke out and shots were fired in the university area early Friday morning.
Around 2 a.m., officials received multiple calls about a group of people fighting and shooting at each other in the 2100 block of Dembrigh Lane. Officers say when they arrived they observed signs of a fight including shell casings but everyone left and they were unable to locate a victim.
A short time later a vehicle arrived at a hospital with a victim who had been shot and received non-life threatening injuries, police say. According to officials, two men who brought the victim to the hospital were detained for questioning. The victim’s name has not been released.
The vehicle they arrived in also appeared to have several gunshot holes in it, police say.
