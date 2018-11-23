Study: NC ranked 4th most at-risk state for Black Friday violence

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - In America, shopping is an integral part of the holiday season, and finding the best deals is something Americans take very seriously.
Some people prefer to avoid the holiday rush, but thousands of others are anxious to take advantage of deals on one of the busiest shopping days in the country, Black Friday.
For those racing out to the stores on Black Friday in North Carolina, it may be important to note that things sometimes get out of hand in the long lines.
According to Reviews.org’s study of the states with the highest risk for Black Friday violence, North Carolina is among the highest at number four on the list.
South Carolina ranked at number 11.
The study considered three factors to come up with the rankings.
They reviewed violent crime rates in each state, search volume for the term “Black Friday deals” and previous reports of Black Friday deaths and injuries.
All of the reported Black Friday incidents included in the study were covered by the press and involved the police, according to the study.
These were the top five safest, and top five most dangerous states for Black Friday shopping:
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- Alabama
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Pennsylvania
- Wisconsin
A couple of key things they found in their study was that there have been no reports of Black Friday violence in the top five safest states for the last ten years.
The website also says that North Carolinians have the highest chance per capita of being involved in a violent Black Friday crime.
The study revealed that the most frequent type of Black Friday violence has been trampling.
The website offered a few safety tips for Black Friday shopping.
- Make a plan
- Carry only what you need
- Keep your phone charged
- Leave if you sense danger
- Avoid Black Friday altogether
