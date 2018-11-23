Salisbury Police: Skimmer placed on bank ATM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police and bank officials say a skimmer, a device used to steal information from customers. was placed on an ATM in Salisbury.
The device was placed on the F & M Bank ATM at 102 Avalon Drive at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and was found at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday during routine maintenance.
F & M Bank security has video of the suspects attaching the skimmer to the ATM. The bank confirmed that during the 15 hours and 45 minutes that the skimmer was attached to the ATM, it was never removed or retrieved to collect customer data.
“Therefore, we are confident that no data was accessed by the suspects. Furthermore, there were only eight customers who attempted to insert their card while the skimmer was attached,” said Steve Fisher, chairman and CEO of F & M Bank.
F & M is in the process of identifying and contacting the customers and will monitor their accounts.
Anyone with information on the people seen in the surveillance pictures is asked to contact police at 704-638-5333.
