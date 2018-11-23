Police find loads of cash in washing machine

Authorities also found cell phones, a gun, and a money-counting machine

By Ed Payne | November 23, 2018 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 12:53 PM

AMSTERDAM (CNN/RNN) – Police in the Netherlands found hundreds of thousands of euros stuffed inside a washing machine.

Authorities were checking for unregistered residents in western Amsterdam when they made the discovery.

In a statement, police said the stash of 350,000 euros was found hidden in the drum of a washing machine. That’s almost $400,000.

“A special find in a washing machine in Amsterdam,” police tweeted.

Police also found mobile phones, a gun, and a money-counting machine.

A 24-year-old was arrested at the house. His identity wasn’t released, in line with Dutch privacy laws.

He was charged with … money laundering.

Go figure.

