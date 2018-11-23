Person injured, shot fired into vehicle in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was injured during a shooting in north Charlotte late Thursday night.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an 18-year-old woman was struck by a bullet in the back of her shoulder while inside a car near Beatties Ford Road and Capps Hill Mine Road. The victims drove to the 900 block of Dedmon Drive after the shooting.
Four people were inside the car at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.
Police say they do not have any suspects or know the motive of the shooting.
