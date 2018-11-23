Man survives Minnesota house explosion

SAINT PAUL, MN (WCCO/CNN) - A house exploded in Saint Paul, MN, sending debris flying through the area.
The incident happened Friday morning.
Officials say a man in his 60s was found inside what remained of the house. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
"I just woke up, my girlfriend just got out of bed, she went to go make food, and the next thing you know, the whole house started shaking,“ witness Austin Hulsing said. ”Her brother was still sleeping. It actually woke him up out of bed and we were all like, "What was that?"
Officials suspect the blast was caused by a natural gas line but they're still investigating.
"We could smell like a little bit of gas and a little bit of wood burning and stuff like that but it didn't seem like it was continuous. It was just like boom and it happened and then it was over with," said James Porter, a neighbor.
Fire crews are determining the extent of the damage.
The entire block where the house was located has been condemned, displacing at least 11 people.
