Local doctor emphasizes youth vaping concerns after new FDA regulations

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A local hospital wants to help you nix the smoking habit this season, as the FDA releases new restrictions on the popular smoking product, e-cigarettes.
“People like [e-cigarettes] because they can convert from smoking cigarettes,” manager of Hickory Grove Discount Tobacco Sal Salim says.
Salim has seen a steady increase in e-cigarettes, or vape pens, since their introduction. And he’s not alone. There are dozens of shops like his that sell these products throughout the region.
Most vaping customers welcome a chance to kick traditional cigarettes to the curb.
“Other people, they’re still not sure what will happen to them,” Salim says.
Atrium Health Doctor Dan Howard says there is a problem with these pens, and it deals mainly with children.
“There’s less known about the long-term health effects,” he says.
In a recent round of sweeping regulations, the FDA is now calling youth vaping a “national epidemic.” It says the flavors they come in can target a younger crowd.
“They really don’t know,” he says. “And they may think it’s just water or vapor because of the name, they don’t often times realize there’s nicotine there, they don’t understand what nicotine can do to their bodies.”
New data shows 21 percent of high-schoolers are using e-cigs. Doctor Howard says they’re more addictive to that age range.
“[And] equally addictive to traditional cigarettes, perhaps more,” he says of e-cigarettes.
Per the new regulations, vape shops will be one of the only places allowed to sell fruity-flavored e-cigarettes. And the FDA is calling for regulation of flavored products on online markets, where many young people buy them.
Howard says dangers of these products are mostly unknown, but he has seen some similarities among patients.
“We’ve seen some unusual respiratory problems,” he says. “It’s thought that some of that’s been due to flavoring, or some of the other chemicals that are used to put the nicotine into suspension.”
Howard says just more than 15 percent of people in our region smoke.
The hospital advertises classes to take to kick the habit for those interested.
