First Alert Day declared for Saturday, cold rain likely, sleet possible in some areas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Another Thanksgiving is coming to a close and locally we enjoyed another day of sunshine and comfortable temps in the 50s, but we've got changes on the way beginning tomorrow and a First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday.
First thing’s first: Bundle up if you’re venturing out to scoop up those door-buster deals early Friday morning.
Overnight lows will fall to near or just below freezing before the sun comes up.
Friday will then provide a mixture of sun and clouds early in the day, with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will also be quite a bit lower Friday with a chilly Northeast breeze and cool air wedge setting up.
Max temps won’t make it out of the mid 40s and the mountains stay in the 30s all day.
By Friday evening rain chances are going up, but most of the precipitation will hold off until the overnight hours.
Once again we could see a little bit of sleet, then freezing rain in the mountains and foothills for a brief window overnight through pre-dawn Saturday before changing over to rain.
Right now ice amounts look less than the event we had last week, but still, be careful driving if you’ll be out between about 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
For the rest of us, it will be wet from the start on Saturday and a cold rain will fall for the first half of the day with the morning starting in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Rain showers move out quickly after lunch time with clearing towards evening, and from there we will dry out overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs will be back close to 60 degrees.
Enjoy the rest of your long weekend!
