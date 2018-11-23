Cooler air is on the move and a First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High temperatures Friday afternoon will be quite a bit lower with a chilly northeast breeze and cool air wedge setting up. Max temps won’t make it out of the mid 40s and the mountains stay in the 30s all day. Hopefully if you’ve got any running around/shopping to do it will help keep you warm! It will be a dry day with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening.
By the evening rain chances are going up, and once again we could see a little bit of sleet, then freezing rain in the mountains and foothills for a brief window overnight through pre-dawn Saturday before changing over to rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along/north of I-40 from tonight through 9 a.m. Saturday.
Right now ice amounts look less than the event we had last week (generally no more than .10") but still, be careful driving if you’ll be out between about 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
For the rest of us, it will be wet from the start on Saturday and a cold rain will fall for the first half of the day with the morning starting in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Rain showers move out quickly after lunch time with clearing towards evening, and from there we will dry out overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs will be back close to 60 degrees.
Enjoy the rest of your long weekend!
