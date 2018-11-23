CMPD investigating after one person shot in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are investigating reports of an assault with deadly weapon in west Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrived in the 3100 block of Hiram Street at 3:25 p.m. One person was shot as a result of the incident. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time but police say it appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
According to CMPD, vehicle were at the location that were also shot into.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
