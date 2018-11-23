Black Friday deals across Charlotte, brick-and-mortar still drawing crowds

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Black Friday shopping has been busy in Charlotte, in spite of e-commerce competition.
Shoppers said they were on a mission to find the best deals that could only be scored in a store.
One new store, Lionel, opened a few months ago in Concord Mills Mall and took on their first Black Friday event this year.
“Lots of crowds have come in we have great deals going on," said Dana Suchanoff,Lionel’s store manager.
Suchanoff came to Concord Mills mall for years and said there have been more people out in brick-and-mortar stores this year than she even expected.
“And I’ve seen more customers with bags so they’re definitely shopping," said Suchanoff.
Director of Marketing for Charlotte Premium Outlets Jessica Kanupp said this season has opportunity for personal gifts as well as gifts for others.
“Maybe one for you, one for me. You’re saving so much you might as well get one for yourself as well,” said Kanupp.
All those presents are important to keep safe and CMPD has a message for shoppers on how to keep things safe.
“Please don’t leave your bags unattended. You’re looking at the rack and things tend to grow legs and walk off," said CMPD Captain Kendall. “You’re securing your packages in your trunk, you’re not leaving things out in plain view that are inviting people to come take them. Lock your cars.”
CMPD had extra officers out patrolling shopping areas this year to keep people safe while bargain hunting.
Shoppers who were serious about getting their bargains started before Black Friday even started. They incorporated it in to their Thanksgiving celebration.
“I actually left family at the table believe it or not,” said one shopper.
But family is what the littlest shoppers here say coming out together for the mad rush for deals is all about.
“You get presents, and you get to spend time with your family,” said 8-year-old Keeton Bailey.
Kanupp said she’s seen a lot of shoppers huddled together enjoying family time while shopping.
“This is a family tradition so you see a lot of groups, a lot of families coming in,” said Kanupp.
Though Suchanoff has been working the new store for Black Friday instead of shopping with her family, she says her holiday spirits are high and the company she works for provides a home away from home.
“It feels like family, and I love that the most," said Suchanoff. "From the trees to the trains, it’s very Norman Rockwell to me, and that gives me the warm fuzzies.”
The hours of operation for stores in the area for the rest of Black Friday are here:
- SouthPark mall: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday
- Concord Mills: 6 p.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. Friday
- Charlotte Premium Outlets: 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday
- Carolina Place Mall: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday
- Eastridge Mall: 6 a.m. -10 p.m. Friday.
- Monroe Crossing: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday
- Rock Hill Galleria: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday
- Northlake Mall: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday
