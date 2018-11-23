Black Friday begins at Concord Mills Mall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Black Friday this year kicked off in many stores at Concord Mills Mall Thursday night.
The doors opened at 6 p.m. but lines were built up outside well before the opening.
Children, older couples and whole families made appearances at the mall.
Many said they wanted a break from Thanksgiving festivities and came to shop for that reprieve.
Others were coming for bargain hunting.
Cameron Church, 16, got a gift for his girlfriend at the mall and saved 85% off of his total bill.
“If it was 85% off the whole mall I would shop for the rest of my life here,” said Church.
Shoppers said the crowd at the mall was not as busy as in other years, but still sizable given the significant increase in online shopping.
“Black Friday, it brings in the crowds,” said Captain Ryan Kendall, North Division with CMPD. “Everybody trying to grab the latest deal, the greatest things.”
CMPD got additional holiday funding to support extra police patrols around busy shopping areas.
“So we can provide extra security for families coming out to shop without diminishing our normal 911 response citywide,” said Kendall.
Safety is certainly first, but bargains may by second for some of the shoppers here.
While most stores in the mall opened on Thanksgiving Day, some stores like H&M wanted to wait until Friday, so crowds are expected at the mall throughout the night.
Concord Mills Mall will be open for 27 straight hours to accommodate holiday shoppers.
