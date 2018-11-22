Arrests made after victim assaulted, robbed by three burglars in Matthews

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested two men after a victim was assaulted and robbed late Wednesday night in Matthews after stopping by a friend’s house.
Police say they have arrested 24-year-old Daniel Swaringen and 35-year-old Delvacchio Mills for their involvement in the robbery.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, they responded to the scene in the 7400 block of Leahurst Court around 11:20 p.m. and located a man who stated he stopped by the house to visit a friend.
The victim says when he arrived at the house he saw a U-Haul truck in the driveway and went inside where he encountered three burglars who were in the process of stealing items from the home, according to officials.
Police say the owner of the house was not home when the incident occurred.
The robbers assaulted the victim, who was hit with a firearm during the incident. Two of the robbers stole the victim’s 2011 BMW and the third one drove away in the U-Haul truck, police say. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to a release from CMPD, an officer located the BMW and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-485. The burglars refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began. The pursuit which lasted for a few minutes ended in a crash as they exited off of the interstate onto Blair Road. Both people in the car ran from the scene, police say.
Stolen items belonging to homeowner were recovered from inside the vehicle, according to the release.
Matthews police and officers with CMPD searched the scene for the robbers and located one with a K-9 unit. Police say the second robber was not located and was last believed to be in the area of Rocky River High School.
Around 1:50 a.m. CMPD says they they spotted the U-Haul truck traveling on West Boulevard at Donald Ross Road.
Officers followed the truck until they ended up on Independence Boulevard at Wallace Road where they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the truck refused to stop and a second vehicle pursuit began.
During the pursuit police say the suspected vehicle cut through a shopping center parking lot and hit a light pole. No one was injured during the crash.
The pursuit continued until the driver pulled into the Circle K located in the 4900 block of Independence Boulevard and surrendered.
Swaringen was charged with breaking/entering, conspiracy to commit breaking/entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny after breaking/entering, four counts of larceny of a firearm, four counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Mills was charged with breaking/entering, conspiracy to commit breaking/entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny after breaking/entering, four counts of larceny of a firearm, speeding to elude, careless/reckless driving, hit and run and driving with no operator’s license.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
