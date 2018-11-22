Usage restrictions put in place due to major water shortage in Beech Mountain

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Officials say the Town of Beech Mountain is immediately at stage five of water conservation, causing a major water usage restriction in the town.
Town officials say only the minimum use of water is permitted and water rationing is required.
The Town is working with Emergency Management from both Avery and Watauga County for possible water distribution sites Thursday morning.
According to authorities, water use by the resort is from a separate system and does not affect the town’s water supply.
Penalties will be assessed for noncompliance.
Town officials say water supply conditions are significantly lower due to a malfunctioning gate release valve at the Buckeye Reservoir.
A statement will be released immediately upon being able to lift the restrictions, according to the town’s website.
Residents are advised to call 828-387-2342 (Police) or 828-387-4236 (Town Hall) for further information.
