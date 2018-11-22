There’s a new era of Thanksgiving grocery shopping

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you haven’t finished your Thanksgiving grocery shopping -- you could get it done without even having to go into the store.
Curb side pick up can come in handy.
Does in-store tradition triumph curb side convenience?
Michelle Miller thinks so. She ordered all of her Thanksgiving groceries with a simple click on the computer. Her wait time was all of 10 minutes before a Walmart worker was at her car.
“I can do things on my phone and I’d rather do that than walk around a grocery store and battling carts,” said Miller.
Those congested isles don’t bother everyone. Valerie Wilson and her niece went to Harris Teeter in Dilworth. Wilson was on her way to grab tofu turkey and says the hustle and bustle is part of what makes Thanksgiving special.
“I still like to get out and get in it a little, but just do it a little early,” Wilson said.
For others, the touch and feel of vegetables makes the trip all worth while.
“I like checking out all the stuff that they have. All the different sizes of the avocados .. .if they’re real green,” said Lynn Barnett who was also picked up a few things at Harris Teeter.
There’s no wrong way to grocery shop, but if those crowds didn’t treat you nice this go round – there’s always a chance to try online next year.
“Yes, absolutely. I will definitely be doing online shopping in the future,” Kathleen Grady who got groceries in person, but would consider other options.
Some grocery stores will have special hours due to the holiday so if you need to make a last minute run, online may not be an option tomorrow.
