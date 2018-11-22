Thanksgiving Day forecast looks beautiful

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Happy Thanksgiving everyone! It will be beautiful the next two days, and we can all be thankful for that. Conditions will then deteriorate as we head overnight and into Saturday morning as another round of rain works into the Carolinas.
Thanksgiving Day:
It will be chilly during the morning, so grab the jacket if you are out early to pick up some last-minute items for the big meal. Temps will be down in the lower 30’s right before sunrise. We can expect to see mainly sunny skies during the day and highs will rebound nicely from those cold overnight lows. Sunny skies and a high of 54 degrees is what I’m looking at.
Black Friday:
Again, bundle up if you are venturing out to scoop up those door buster deals early Friday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the upper twenties and low thirties just before the sun comes up. Friday will provide a mixture of sun and clouds early in the day… with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will also be quite a bit chillier Friday with max temps topping out in the mid and upper forties. Late Friday night rain chances are going up… but most of the precipitation won’t begin to load in until early Saturday morning.
Saturday and Sunday:
It will be wet from the start on Saturday and a cold rain will fall for much of the day… with the morning starting in the upper thirties and afternoon highs in the lower fifties. Rain showers will continue into the early afternoon hours… then begin to taper off a bit by the evening. Saturday night the rain begins to come to an end… and we will dry out overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs will be back close to the sixties.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Meteorologist Chris Larson
