Thanksgiving Day forecast looks beautiful

Again, bundle up if you are venturing out to scoop up those door buster deals early Friday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the upper twenties and low thirties just before the sun comes up. Friday will provide a mixture of sun and clouds early in the day… with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will also be quite a bit chillier Friday with max temps topping out in the mid and upper forties. Late Friday night rain chances are going up… but most of the precipitation won’t begin to load in until early Saturday morning.