Molly’s Kids: See Gracy Nelson in the Thanksgiving Day Parade later today

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You can see Gracy Nelson later in the Thanksgiving Day parade. It was a year ago this week when this spunky wheelchair-bound basketball player who lives in Lenoir first became part of #MollysKids.
Since then, she has been trying to spread the word that having a disability doesn’t mean no ability. Her mom wrote and said she’s big-time proud of her daughter who is now a mentor for other kids.
She tells them: “Because I can’t STAND up, I’m going to STAND out to help others.”
How about that for perspective?
This 13-year-old still loves playing basketball and remains a proud member of Charlotte Rollin' Hornets. She was born with mild cerebral palsy, but mom Paula says Gracy is sarcastic, spirited, independent and when she puts her mind to something, you shouldn’t get in her way.
This past year Gracy started at William Lenoir Middle School. That’s when she started mentoring others.
“I’m thankful to have the opportunity to spread the word that just because you’re in a wheelchair, it doesn’t make you different than anyone else,” Gracy said. “I’ve learned that no one is really normal! If you think about it, everyone has a weakness. Whether you can’t take tests well, or you get nervous talking in front of others, we all have things. The only difference is that my weakness is just more visible than others.”
Gracy – I am laughing out loud.
“I’ve learned that no one is really normal.”
You nailed it. None of us are.
Gracy’s awesome basketball team will be in the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade later this morning. It’ll air on WBTV News at 4 p.m.
Make sure to look for them as they go rolling by.
Happy Thanksgiving.
#MollysKids
