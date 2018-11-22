Lamb scores 21, Hornets topple Pacers 127-109

Hornets: Marvin Williams was taken to the locker room in the third quarter with a face contusion and a bloody nose after taking a knee to the head from Young while on the floor. He returned to the bench, but did not play. ... Frank Kaminsky had 11 points, which was more than he had scored all season (nine). ... Malik Monk broke out of a 0-for-14 slump from beyond the arc by making 3 of 6 3-pointers.