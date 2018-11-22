Get a bargain, then take a lap around Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: After enjoying the spoils of Thanksgiving, race fans will have a golden opportunity to enjoy major savings on merchandise, donate to Speedway Children’s Charities and feel the thrill of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s high-banked turns when Black Friday Blowout returns from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. next Friday at the speedway.
Black Friday Blowout gives race fans the chance to drive their personal cars on the same iconic track as racing legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart – and all it takes is spending $50 on merchandise or tickets to 2019 NASCAR or NHRA events, or donating $25 to Speedway Children’s Charities.
The fan-friendly Black Friday Blowout will feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise including The North Face, Nike and Under Armour-branded men’s and women’s apparel. The gift shop will feature speedway items for as low as $1. Fans will find 1:24 and 1:64-scale diecast cars in the gift shop as well as t-shirts for just $5 and hats as low as $8. The speedway’s Cyber Monday sales continue the string of big savings, PLUS free shipping.
A lunch buffet will be on sale in the Speedway Club to provide shoppers with an unmatched view of the speedway while enjoying exquisite holiday food. Fans interested in taking in a full day at the speedway can also witness the extravagant Speedway Christmas presented by Disconnect & Drive light show on Friday evening, as well as every night leading up to Christmas Day.
Speedway Christmas presented by Disconnect & Drive runs from 6-10 p.m. each night (closed Christmas Day), with attractions including a family-friendly Christmas Village, 50-foot Ferris wheel and photos with Santa.
