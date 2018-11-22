Get a bargain, then take a lap around Charlotte Motor Speedway

The fan-friendly Black Friday Blowout will feature major discounts on souvenir merchandise including The North Face, Nike and Under Armour-branded men’s and women’s apparel. The gift shop will feature speedway items for as low as $1. Fans will find 1:24 and 1:64-scale diecast cars in the gift shop as well as t-shirts for just $5 and hats as low as $8. The speedway’s Cyber Monday sales continue the string of big savings, PLUS free shipping.