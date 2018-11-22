Gastonia police investigating fatal shooting

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and injured another person.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sunshine Avenue. Gastonia police say that when they arrived on the scene located a victim with non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police say they found a vehicle that was involved in the incident and a second victim in the 800 block of West 7th Avenue. The names of the victims have not been released.
This investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.
