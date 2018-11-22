Elderly woman injured in kitchen fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - An elderly woman was injured in a house fire that started in the kitchen in Huntersville Thursday afternoon.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened in 7700 block of Babe Stillwell Farm Road around 2 p.m.
An elderly woman was in the home when the fire started and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials described her injuries as minor airway burns.
Officials say the fire started in the kitchen but it is not clear if it was a result from cooking.
Crews were able to control the fire quickly upon arrival.
Fire damage was held to the kitchen and two adjacent rooms but officials say there was heavy damage to the interior of the home.
