Deputies: Man wanted for reported sexual assault of teen at Concord library

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A man is wanted for a reported sexual assault of a teen at a library in Concord on Nov. 17.
According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a report of sexual assault that took place at the Concord Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library System on Union Street North.
Authorities say a library employee called 911 around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 to report the incident.
Reports suggest that 32-year-old Larry Herman Barrino was seen talking with a teenage girl outside the library at around 10 a.m.
The two went into the library shortly before 1 p.m. and were seen walking into the men’s restroom, where the assault reportedly took place.
Warrants for arrest were issued Wednesday for Barrino, charging him with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child.
Deputies are working to locate Barrino, with reports indicating he may be in Monroe, NC.
Thus far, authorities say there is no indication that Barrino has a criminal background related to violent crimes or sex crimes, or that he previously knew the teen.
The Concord Police Department responded to the call and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is leading the ongoing investigation.
“We believe this is an isolated incident,” said Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley. The Sheriff’s Office reports that no further information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.