Weather still looks great for Thanksgiving travel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The weather should stay quiet for a few more days, which is great news if you have travel plans. The rain-free stretch of weather that kicked in late last week will continue for a few more days before rain returns Friday night.
As for Wednesday, there’ll be plenty of sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 50s to right around 60°.
Clear skies and cold again Wednesday night with lows dropping back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
The temperature trend does move a little cooler on Thanksgiving as we scale back to the mid 50s, but again, it will remain dry. If you have to travel or just want to go outside for an afternoon football game after the big meal, you should be fine on both counts.
Black Friday will start near 32° and only get back to the cold 40s during the day with increasing clouds expected. Friday still holds a low rain chance but that goes up through the evening hours. The best chance for rain will come Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday.
Saturday afternoon will be a gradual drying trend with highs rebounding into the 50s. The rain will be long gone by Sunday and highs should warm to near 60° during the afternoon, perfect for the Seahawk and Panthers game!
Hope you have a great Wednesday & Thanksgiving!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
