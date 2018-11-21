Tillis responds to WBTV investigation of VA harassment complaint

“Many of you have probably seen or heard about the negative news story yesterday evening. I want to assure each and every person on our team that I do take sexual harassment very seriously and what you saw yesterday was only part of the story. Appropriate action was taken, and will always be taken, in a case of sexual harassment. My expectation is that all of us will continue to provide exceptional customer service, not only to the Veterans we serve, but to each other treating each other with dignity and respect. I have complete confidence in our leadership team and believe our system accomplishes great things every single day. I’m focusing on the many positive things that I hear and see about the work we do and hope you will do the same.”