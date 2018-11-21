Slight cool-down for Thanksgiving, slight rain chance builds Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We're continuing to enjoy a nice rain-free stretch of weather as we prepare to head into Thanksgiving.
Today was great for travelers with a sunny sky and pleasant temps up around 60°. Tonight will bring clear skies and cold temps again with lows dropping back into the 30s.
The temperature trend does move a little cooler on Thanksgiving as we scale back to the mid 50s, but again, it will remain dry. If you have to travel or just want to go outside for an afternoon walk or football game after the big meal, you should be fine on both counts.
Black Friday will start below freezing and only get back to the cold 40s during the day with increasing clouds expected. Friday still holds a low rain chance but that goes up through the late evening hours. The best chance for rain will come Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Many areas could pick up another .50" to 1" of rain.
Saturday afternoon will bring a gradual drying trend with highs rebounding into the 50s. The rain will be long gone by Sunday and highs should warm to near 60° during the afternoon, perfect for the Seahawks and Panthers game!
Hope you have a great evening & Thanksgiving!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.