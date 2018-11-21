SC ranked one of the most dangerous states to travel in over Thanksgiving, study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A new report ranks South Carolina as one of the country’s 10 most dangerous states to travel in during the Thanksgiving holiday.
The report, from A Secure Life, ranks the Palmetto State as number 6 out of 10 on the list.
The company, specializing in home security, looked at fatal crashes from 2012 to 2016 in each state during the month of November to calculate the likelihood of an accident during the holiday travel period.
In our state, data shows 16 people were killed on state highways during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday and 3 were killed during the same time period last year. North Dakota was ranked the most dangerous state.
