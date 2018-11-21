Salisbury VA Medical Center creates ‘A Place to Rest for the Missing Man’

When a military member cannot be found, they are classified as missing in action. For US MIA in combat zones, this frequently means they have been killed, wounded, or captured and are unable to return to their unit. A service member is only declared killed in action (KIA) if they are positively identified or it is determined the body is not recoverable. While in MIA status, a service member’s family continues to receive military pay and benefits, or the salary is placed in a trust until their return or their remains are recovered.