Salisbury VA Medical Center creates ‘A Place to Rest for the Missing Man’

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From the Salisbury VAMC: On November 7, Salisbury VA Health Care System added a chair to the lobby of the main hospital building on the Salisbury campus. It is a simple wooden chair; painted black with a black and white shield on the backrest; the chair sits on a small pedestal. The chair remains empty as a memorial to military members who are missing in action. The shield on the backrest holds the Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) emblem. The chair is a Chair of Honor.
“The Chair of Honor represents the place an MIA service member would occupy with their military brothers and sisters if they had come home. It is a way of showing that we will never forget them,” said Chaplain Ryan Wager, Chief of Chaplain Services at Salisbury VA.
“This was an exceptional idea from our Veterans and Family Advisory Council to commemorate those service members who are still missing in action,” said Joseph Vaughn, Salisbury VA Medical Center Director. “I hope this assures the Veterans and family members who come through our lobby – especially those who know someone who is still classified as MIA - until every service member returns home or is laid to rest, we will not forget them.”
When a military member cannot be found, they are classified as missing in action. For US MIA in combat zones, this frequently means they have been killed, wounded, or captured and are unable to return to their unit. A service member is only declared killed in action (KIA) if they are positively identified or it is determined the body is not recoverable. While in MIA status, a service member’s family continues to receive military pay and benefits, or the salary is placed in a trust until their return or their remains are recovered.
As of November 16, there are 82,177 service members still missing in action, dating back through WWI.
The Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) emblem, which appears on the POW/MIA flag, features a white disk bearing the black silhouette of a man, a watch tower with a guard on patrol, and a strand of barbed wire. Above the disk in white are the letter POW and MIA with a white five-pointed star between them. Below the disk is a black and white wreath above the white motto: “You are not Forgotten.”
