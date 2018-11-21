Salisbury names former Concord manager as interim planning director

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - W. Brian Hiatt, former Concord city manager, will lead Salisbury’s planning department on an interim, part-time basis until a new planning director is named.
Hiatt’s appointment comes on the heels of former Planning Director Janet Gapen’s retirement and Development Manager Preston Mitchell’s recent resignation.
Hiatt’s first day was Monday, Nov. 19.
“We are lucky to have someone of Brian’s caliber available to see us through this transition within our community planning team,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “While we continue to search for talent to take over the reins from Janet, I know Brian will be a great help to our city. I look forward to working with him on Salisbury’s future planning goals.”
“I am honored to be able to assist the City of Salisbury during this interim period,” said Hiatt. “I have enjoyed retirement thus far, but I’m grateful to still be able to contribute to local government in some manner. I have heard great things about the planning team, and look forward to working with them.”
Hiatt served as Concord’s city manager from October 1998 up to his retirement earlier this year. He previously served as an assistant city manager in Hickory for over 10 years.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University, where he graduated summa cum laude, and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.A comprehensive search for a permanent planning director has already begun.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.