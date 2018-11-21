Retailers aim to pick up business from defunct, dying rivals

Target CEO Brian Cornell estimated up to $100 billion in market share that's now up for grabs — about double what he foresaw just a year ago. In response, the company is accelerating its store remodels in areas where bankrupt retailers once had stores. Target has devoted extra space at 500 of its stores for bigger toys like electric cars, playhouses and musical instruments as well as adding nearly 200 more products. About half of those locations are about five miles from former Toys R Us stores.