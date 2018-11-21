Panthers Look To Get Back In Win Column Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are 5-0 at home, but 1-4 on the road. Lucky for Carolina, they’re back at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday hosting Seattle.
“There’s no need to rush to judgement. We understand what we have to do. Coaches, players always say it often times in the locker room there’s no magic words, no magic play, no magic whatever that can abracadabra, shazam whatever. If you’re looking for that then go play Madden. They ain’t no cheat codes here, you just gotta knuckle up and get ready to play,” Cam Newton said.
The last time these two teams met at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers came away with a 31-24 playoff win in 2015. The Seahawks are currently 3-3 away from CenturyLink Field this season, and Carolina knows they’ll be challenged on Sunday.
“I think they’re very well coached. I think they’ve got tremendous playmakers on both sides of the ball so I think it is a good test. You know this time of year I don’t think is a really good indicator of where teams are. I think you really don’t know until you get to the end. Then you can really tell what teams are really all about. Some teams start to trend up, some teams will fall to the wayside, but that’s why you play them to find out,” Ron Rivera said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
