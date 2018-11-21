One person dead, three firefighters injured during two-story house fire in Kannapolis

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed and three firefighters were injured during a house fire at a two-story home in Kannapolis Wednesday morning.
When firefighters responded to the home in 300 block of Prince Street around 5:45 a.m., the house was engulfed in flames.
One person died as a result of the fire and eight others were able to escape. The victim’s identity has not been released. The American Red Cross is assisting the family members.
Three firefighters also received minor injuries during the fire.
A wall on the side of the home appeared to collapse as a result of the fire. Officials have not said what may have caused the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was released.
