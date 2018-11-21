Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade to attract 100k in uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of uptown Charlotte Thursday morning as costumed characters and lively floats make their way through the crowd.
Novant Health’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m., but those wishing to catch the start of the parade should plan to snag a spot early.
“We recommend arriving around 7 a.m. to secure a prime spot up front on the sidewalk or along a street opening,” parade organizers say. .
The parade, which is nearly a mile long and referred to as the “#mileofsmiles,” will step off on 9th Street and continue south on Tryon Street to Stonewall Street. The event is expected to wrap up around 11:30 a.m
VIP seating is available for those who want to be front and center for the action. Those seats can be purchased on the parade app or at get.crowntickets.com.
Each and every one of the vibrant parade floats are build locally using original designs, parade organizers say.
Being one of the largest parades in the southeast, a crowd of at least 100,000 is expected. Extra policing will be in place.
Parking spots will be available at market rates. Parade organizers urge attendees to utilize the Light Rail, which will drop people in the heart of uptown and erase the hassle of parking.
Vendors will be scattered throughout event grounds serving hot chocolate, coffee and breakfast treats.
More than 100 organizations are participating in the parade: 47 specialty units, 17 floats, 13 marching bands, eight balloons, eight “segwalloons,” and 5′6″ walking turkey, Queen Charlotte.
Santa will be there too! For $30, you can have breakfast with Santa at Coco & the Director, located in the Marriott City Center on W. Trade Street. The ticket includes breakfast and a photo with Santa.
There will also be nearly a dozen performers playing a mix of different genres.
WBTV will be streaming the parade on wbtv.com/live and airing the parade at 4 p.m. WBTV’s Paul Cameron, Maureen O’Boyle and Kristen Hampton will be hosting at the event.
FUN FACT: Founded in 1947, making 2018 the parade’s 71st year!
“What began as a local holiday parade has grown into a magical showcase of performances, floats, dignitaries, celebrities, marching bands, balloons and surprises,” parade organizers say.
Below are street closures to be aware of Thursday:
- 9th Street from College Street to Church Street
- 11th Street from College Street to Church Street
- Hill Street from College Street to Tryon Street
- Tryon Street from Morehead Street to 10th Street, including all cross streets in between (Hill, Stonewall, Levine, MLK, 3rd, 4th, Trade, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th)
Streets will reopen after the parade concludes.
Have fun and enjoy the #MILESOFSMILES!
