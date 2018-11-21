‘New' Rowan Christmas parade steps off after controversy in 2017

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The first ever “Tis The Season Spectacular” stepped off on Wednesday in Spencer and Salisbury, replacing the Holiday Caravan parade that marched the same route for more than fifty years.
The tradition came to an end after Holiday Caravan organizers said they would no longer be responsible for putting on a parade after a controversial decision last year.
Those organizers were accused of discrimination after not allowing a gay rights group to participate in the parade.
Holiday Caravan organizers maintained that rules were violated when a float that had been approved for Avita Pharmacy, instead featured supporters of a local gay rights organization.
Donna Brown Odrosky, local PFLAG president, said the parade’s organizers objected to her members' attire: rainbow-colored Mardi Gras beads, rainbow designs on their hats and black PFLAG shirts.
Odrosky also pointed out that in the three previous years the group’s application to be part of the parade was denied.
Holiday Caravan organizers disputed the PFLAG explanation, saying that the parade committee agreed that the pharmacy could invite other participants. But since the entry was approved for Avita “no other business, signage, apparel, fliers, etc., could be displayed without prior approval."
The parade committee also said in its statement that it had barred other participants in the past for showing up with different names that weren’t submitted as part of the entry.
In July, the Holiday Caravan organizers announced that the parade was “no more.”
“At last year’s parade on November 22, 2017, an entry with a pre-meditated, full of hate, assumptions and lack of knowledge caused a scene that has forever impacted Salisbury historically as far as the future of the Holiday Caravan Parade,” parade organizers said.
A new group of organizers emerged shortly after the announcement by the Holiday Caravan, vowing to put together a new parade.
Those efforts resulted in the “Tis The Season Spectacular” that made its way through Spencer and Salisbury on Wednesday.
“Shari and I are pleased that the entries are reflective of our community with high entertainment value,” said Henrietta Henderlite, who along with Shari Graham, were among the organizers.
Two of the approximately 120 entries represented gay pride, including Salisbury Pride and PFLAG.
“Our goal was to make this a community parade that everyone who lives in Rowan County would be represented and I feel that we achieved our goal," Henderlite added.
