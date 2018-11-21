New Ohio House bill seeks to completely ban abortions, make them punishable by death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - State lawmakers in Ohio are considering a bill that would completely ban abortions, and make the act punishable by death.
The Ohio House already passed the ‘Heartbeat Bill,' which would ban abortions after about 5 or 6 weeks of pregnancy, or after a heartbeat could be detected.
The bill would also charge doctors with felonies if they performed an abortion after a heartbeat could be detected ,according to Business Insider.
Cincinnati.com reports the bill does not allow exceptions for rape or incest, but would allow an abortion to save a pregnant woman’s life.
If in violation of the ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ doctors could face up to a year in prison.
The bill has been passed on to the Senate for approval.
House Bill 565 would create even harsher penalties for abortions.
That bill would categorize a fetus as a person from the moment of conception. This could leave patients who undergo abortions or doctors to perform them open to facing severe criminal penalties that could equate abortion with murder.
Business Insider reports they could be punished with life in prison and even the death penalty.
As of now, both measures appear to lack support.
Governor John Kasich says he will veto the Heartbeat Bill when it reaches his desk.
