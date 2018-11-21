Morganton man killed, father being questioned after Tuesday evening shooting

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - Morganton police are investigating a shooting death that occurred at the Ross Mobile Home Part off of Ross Rd. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
A 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting inside the home where he lived with his mother and father. He would die a short time later after arriving at the hospital.
Police have arrested Tony Jerome Odum, and charged him with the murder of Emanuel Forest Odum. Authorities had reported that there had been previous domestic incidents at their home recently as well.
No further information has been released at this time.
