Molly’s Kids: An unlikely friendship in Concord

Jeremy Hawkins is playing the drums. He’s 17 years old and a senior at Cox Mill High School in Concord. He and his older brother are both #MollysKids… but it has been years since an update. We first wrote about them living with Batten Disease back in 2015. The rare neurological disorder causes blindness, seizures, loss of motor skills and eventually death. Life expectancy is late teens to early twenties.