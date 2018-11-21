Men’s Shelter of Charlotte gets a helping hand

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Men’s Shelter of Charlotte is now totally paperless thanks to the help of the business world. The company Ingersoll Rand stepped up and offered to scan about 150,000 documents of information of guests from the shelter. Paperwork of about 4,000 homeless men was stuffed in an office and workers had to dig through the paperwork to find client’s information. Now that all the information is on a computer - the shelter’s work is a little easier to do.