Mecklenburg County Sheriff reflects on success, criticism as term ends

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Irwin Carmichael has been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years - the last four as Sheriff.
After losing re-election, his terms ends on December 2nd.
“What I am proud of when I first took office in 2014 is push our deputies out in the community, push our staff out in the community,” said Sheriff Carmichael. “I asked them if you would do your paperwork in a church parking lot during a church service to add a layer of protection to that church. Then later I realized that all elementary schools in the city of Charlotte - none of them have resource officers so Monday through Friday my deputies are in an elementary school parking lot during elementary school hours. Why? To add a layer of protection.”
Carmichael says he has also brought school to jail.
“We have the only high school in a jail in the state of NC – is right here in Mecklenburg County,” the Sheriff said. “Right now they’re sitting in a classroom getting their high school diploma not a GED.”
Carmichael says in his final days in office he has been able to bring another program to the county jail.
“As of yesterday, so proud that we were able to start the very first barber program in a jail in the state of NC,” said Sheriff Carmichael. “These folks - they can be felons they can still be certified and we give them a trade. I do not believe in warehousing folks. I believe in rehabilitation.”
But Sheriff Carmichael has had to deal with criticism about other issues in the jail.
-Recent deaths:
“There were five deaths – three suicides and two were natural causes, medical issues” the sheriff said. “In my 32 years I’ve never seen this many in a short period of time. We’ve always had jail deaths and suicides but when we check with other sheriff offices across the state and across the country it’s up in their facility also.”
Carmichael says the jail has protocols in place to keep an eye on inmates but he says “a person who is committed to killing themselves - it’s very difficult to stop them. We do everything we can to stop them.”
The Sheriff says deputies check the cells.
“Once you get in you’re going to be checked at least two times an hour on irregular basis – every 30 minutes but if you’re under suicide watch it’s every 15 minutes on irregular basis. You’ll never know when that deputy is coming up.”
-Replacing in-person visits with video visits:
“Video visitation - the reason for this is for access,” said Sheriff Carmichael. “Prior to having this, one time a week 30 minutes is all you’ll see your loved ones. You can see your loved ones each and every day if you would like.”
But critics say video visitation takes away family members’ ability to look into an inmate’s eye or read body language to see if they’re okay. They also point out video visits come with a price.
Carmichael says inmates can get two free visits a week then there’s a cost for each video visitation after the second one.
-Disciplinary Detention Unit (DDU):
The Sheriff has had to defend putting in young inmates who act up behind bars in what was once known as solitary confinement.
“When a kid assaults an officer or assaults someone else we have to end up locking them down but they're not locked down 23 hours a day. It's like a 20 for only a short period of time. It may only be for a day or for assaulting an officer. It may be up to 25 and 10 days,” Carmichael says. “They’re checked on every 15 minutes plus they have full access - they’re still getting their high school work. They’re still having mental health counselors.”
Carmichael says “there are times when no one is in DDU”
-287G:
But the biggest push back Carmichael faced was for 287G - the immigration program, that was in place long before Carmichael became Sheriff, that flags criminals who are in the country unlawfully.
“Top 4 crimes in Mecklenburg County for 287G: DWI is 1, assault on a female is 2, both of those are misdemeanors,” said Sheriff Carmichael. “The third and fourth ones are felonies. Third one is trafficking heroin and the fourth one is indecent liberties with a child." Some believe the program is bad because they say it separates families and people with minor traffic violations are being arrested and then deported.
Sheriff Carmichael says the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t deport anyone because that’s a federal issue. He believes 287G keeps the community safe.
“I’m all for pathway to citizenship. I’m all for immigration but if you’re here committing crimes - and serious crimes - it needs to be dealt with and this program deals with it,” he said. Now that his time is up, Carmichael has one last message for the county “These last four years – It’s been an honor to serve this community."
The incoming Sheriff, Garry McFadden, will be sworn in at 12:01 a.m. on December 3 to oversee a staff of 1,200 people and a budget of $124 million.
