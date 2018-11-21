Justan Mounts selected to lead Rowan County Veterans Services

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Justan Mounts has been selected as the Rowan County Veterans Services Director and will began his new role on December 3, 2018.
Mounts, a Veteran of the United States Navy, moved to Rowan County in 2011 with his wife, Ashlyn, after an honorable discharge.
He earned a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College. Prior to joining the Navy, Justan worked for the Avery County Rescue Squad as a Lieutenant, supervising special operations and diving. After separation from the Navy, he joined the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office where he has served as deputy for the past six years.
Justan is an avid hunter and fisherman. He is also the Head Coach for Pfeiffer University’s Collegiate Cheer and Dance Program.
