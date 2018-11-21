Forever Family: Meet Z

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For those of you who have taken an interest in the children we feature each week, THANK YOU! No doubt many of you fall in love with these children, but then you think, “I can’t do it because I’m too old to adopt a child.”
That is understandable for people who are already deep into their middle age years or beyond as they ponder the 20+ years it takes to raise a child.
But wait… have you considered this? It doesn’t always have to be an infant with a 20 year (or more) commitment. Older adults are not only perfectly positioned to adopt an older child, but they also have more life experiences to help guide and encourage a teenage foster child.
Let’s review: In North Carolina, adopting a child from Foster Care entitles you to free tuition from NC universities including NC State and UNC. Do you realize how fierce the competition is to win a full-ride scholarship is to these schools? It’s incredible.
So imagine adopting a 15, 16, or 17 year old. You’ll spend a few years giving these children the most precious gift on earth – a family who loves them and supports them. Then, away they go to college and you have essentially given them an almost priceless scholarship to one of our elite universities. So within a relatively short period of time, you can literally change the life of one (or more) of our youth and set free into our world a happy, healthy, loving and productive member of our community! Amazing.
And that brings me to ‘Z’.
Please watch this video and give her your consideration. Spoiler alert: The interview ends with her saying, “I would view them as parents of my own.”
More than anything else Z wants a family. She desires to have a place to call home, a title to hold within a family, a chance for someone to call her a daughter. Her worker, Jolee, said it beautifully when it comes to what makes Z unique. Jolee shared, “she is not your everyday kid, she likes things that your average teen doesn’t like which is what makes Z even more delightful.”
Z is one who takes confident steps forward, even when things are difficult. Z moves forward decisively and knows exactly what she wants and pursues it without being insecure or questioning what others will think or say. Her independence is refreshing and her perspective on things will challenge you to seek the unknown with confidence.
She is not flippant about her decisions, but rather she is assertive, determined and decisive in the midst of “adventure.” This was evident when she had her makeup done for our interview. Z was able to articulate exactly what she wanted done and how she wanted to present herself for her future family that she hoped was out there watching.
I picture Z, celebrating her 18th birthday not out with friends at a restaurant staying out late. Instead I picture her at home, blowing out candles on a birthday cake with a mom and dad nearby smiling, snapping photos and cheering Z on as she continues to walk boldly into the exciting next chapter of adulthood.
