Forever Family: Meet Z

So imagine adopting a 15, 16, or 17 year old. You’ll spend a few years giving these children the most precious gift on earth – a family who loves them and supports them. Then, away they go to college and you have essentially given them an almost priceless scholarship to one of our elite universities. So within a relatively short period of time, you can literally change the life of one (or more) of our youth and set free into our world a happy, healthy, loving and productive member of our community! Amazing.