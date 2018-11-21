Dad shoots son, charged with murder, says he didn’t mean to

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - Tony Odum says what happened Tuesday night at his home in Morganton stemmed from “Just an argument.”
The 49-year-old is accused of using a 22 caliber rifle to shoot his 27-year-old son, Emmanuel Odum in the chest. When the father was taken to the Magistrate late Tuesday, and asked if he meant to shoot his son, he said “No.”
The son, according to authorities, had called 911 just moments before, saying he was having a fight with his father and he had a gun. While enroute, officers learned shots had been fired. They found Emmanuel in the front yard, not moving. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where he died.
“He was just a loving person,” said Emmanuel’s mom. She told WBTV News on Wednesday she was still stunned by what happened. She knew the two were arguing and was outside the home on Ross Street when the shot was fired. She rushed back to the home and “Found my son in the yard.”
She says she asked Tony why he shot Emmanuel and says he told her “he was attacked.” Tony is being held without bond. The charge does not specify what degree of murder. That will be determined by the District Attorney and likely a Grand Jury. Investigators are still piecing together what exactly happened.
The victim’s mom said it was especially tough with the holidays. As far as Thanksgiving, “There won’t be one this year,” she said.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.