Cool, mild weather expected through the holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A weak cold front passed through earlier on Tuesday. You probably didn’t notice it, but you will notice the downward trend in temperatures for the second half of this holiday week. After enjoying highs in the mid 60s the past two days, highs may not get out of the 40s by Friday, yikes! Highs on Wednesday will fall back into the mid and upper 50s with a pretty day on tap.
Thanksgiving will be another good day. Highs will be in the mid 50s and it will be dry. If you’re heading out shopping on Friday… yep, still good! It will be cooler though. The morning will start out around freezing. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s. Clouds should increase late too. There is a chance for a few showers to move in during the evening.
The wettest part of the forecast is Friday night through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s but I wouldn’t plan many outdoor activities. Sunday looks much better though. Highs will be close to 60° and the sun will peek back out.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.