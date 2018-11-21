Concord zoning commission rejects 400+ homes on Poplar Tent Rd.

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A developer wants to build more than 400 homes on Poplar Tent Road near Harris Road in Concord, but neighbors say the area just can’t handle it.
Many of them packed a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in the city Tuesday night, which lasted for hours as board members considered added growth across several areas of Concord.
Those in opposition were pleased at the end of the night, when the commission voted to reject the request to re-zone that project, and another that would have built nearly 700 units at Davidson Highway and Odell School Road.
After hours of deliberation, this board decided there are too many open residential projects across the city, and there needs to be time for infrastructure to catch up.
“We’ve got to have some systems in place that support that growth, so it doesn’t create the greatest burden for people in the community,” commission member Jean King says.
This vote is after effort from a group called “Save Poplar Tent.” They signed a petition, and organized what are now successful efforts to stop that re-zoning.
The group said the schools are too crowded, and there’s too much traffic in the area.
“It’s not unreasonable that the city’s going to grow, but what we have happening is that it’s not being managed,” group organizer Bryan Snyder says. “And this is just one example, and the community really came together and felt like, look we have a really great thing right here and we don’t want to mess this up.”
This project will now move to city council for appeal, unless the developer decides against it.
