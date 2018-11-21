11 of 176 CMS schools have done active shooter training. Officials say that will grow.

CMS has not provided the list of schools where staff have been trained. However, McGrath and CMS parent Kim Riddle provided a list Riddle got from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Nov. 14, which was verified by the officer who sent it. It says the schools that have received CMPD training are South Mecklenburg, Myers Park and Mallard Creek high schools; Quail Hollow Middle; and Mallard Creek, Piney Grove and Lansdowne elementary schools. The CMPD list also includes “Coulwood Elementary” (Coulwood STEM Academy is a middle school) and the Smith Family Center, a former school now used for various CMS services.