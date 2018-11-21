Charlotte residents respond to romaine lettuce warning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - At least a few people outside of the Harris Teeter in the Park Road Shopping Center Tuesday night were aware of the nationwide warning regarding an E.coli outbreak that went out that afternoon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked that members of the public refrain from eating any kind of romaine lettuce. The warning noted that consumers should avoid whole heads, hearts, and salad mixes that contain romaine until the agency finishes its investigation.