Charlotte 49ers OL Nate Davis accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

A four-year starter, Davis was named Honorable Mention all-Conference USA in 2016 and 2017 and is a nominee for first team all-C-USA honors in 2018. He anchors an offensive line that ranks fourth in Conference USA in rushing in league games (163.0). The 49ers rushing attack has produced the 49ers first 1,000-yard rusher at the FBS level, Benny LeMay, who ranks second in C-USA with a 95.9 rushing average and ranks second all-time for the 49ers with 1,055 rushing yards this season.